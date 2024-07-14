Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Encore Wire by 10.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.05. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $150.51 and a one year high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

