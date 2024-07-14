Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 2,328,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,408. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

