Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $758.49. 909,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,615. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $737.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

