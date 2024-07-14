Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $41.72. 393,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,830. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.