Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 5,497 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 221,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBTX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

