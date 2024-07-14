Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 636 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $8,818,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in BancFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 66,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,392. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $104.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

