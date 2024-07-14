Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,241 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 468,977 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,862. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

