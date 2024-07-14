Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 51,199 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of VYX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. 2,210,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. Research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

