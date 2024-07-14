Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Celanese Trading Up 2.2 %

Celanese stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 898,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,232. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

