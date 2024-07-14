Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $2,009,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 35.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

