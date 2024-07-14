Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.34. 5,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,381. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

