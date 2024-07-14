Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TENX
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
Read More
