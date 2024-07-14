Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,790,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 25,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Tobam purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 7,837,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TME

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.