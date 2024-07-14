Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 269.6% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Terna Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.
