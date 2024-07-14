Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Tesla by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

