Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.95.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 696,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average is $150.60. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

