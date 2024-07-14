The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

