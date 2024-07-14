The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $6,169,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 9,394,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

