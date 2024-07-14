The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Target Price to $75.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

