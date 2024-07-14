The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $420.50

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.50 ($5.39) and traded as high as GBX 429.82 ($5.51). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.39), with a volume of 688 shares changing hands.
The Independent Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £218.27 million and a PE ratio of 472.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 420.50.
About The Independent Investment Trust
The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
