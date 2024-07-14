The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.04

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.04 and traded as low as $16.58. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 39,463 shares.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

In other news, Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $70,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $128,210. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,431 shares during the last quarter.

About The Mexico Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.