TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 63,600 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Despegar.com worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 627,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,596. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

