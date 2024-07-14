TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $18.06 Million Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,384,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,991 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace bought 150,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,219,375.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,219,375.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

