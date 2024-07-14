TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $21.64 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Samsara worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 372,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,590,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Trading Up 3.4 %

IOT stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,043. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,299 shares in the company, valued at $47,631,593.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687,646 shares of company stock worth $57,540,517 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.