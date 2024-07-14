TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $24,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 220,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

