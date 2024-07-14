Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

TITN opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

