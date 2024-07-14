TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $6.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPI Composites

TPI Composites Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of TPIC opened at $4.53 on Friday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.