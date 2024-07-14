Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.89.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.