Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 13,414,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,515,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,902. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

