Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 220,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. 1,629,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,675. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

