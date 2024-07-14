Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 169,342 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
