Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 169,342 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,503,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.