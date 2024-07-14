Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRINL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 4,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

