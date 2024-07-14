TrueFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $147.75 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 19% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $147.75 million and approximately $37.45 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,859,896 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,153,857,107.6519425 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12998201 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $37,750,595.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

