Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 3,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,587. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

