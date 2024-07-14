Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,270,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 127.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10,146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

