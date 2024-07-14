UBS Group Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $99.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $343,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after acquiring an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

