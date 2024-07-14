UBS Group Lowers Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $21.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

OWL stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 147.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after buying an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 288,015 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $9,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

