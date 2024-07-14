UBS Group Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $35.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

