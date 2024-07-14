Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $992,771.77

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $992,771.77 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10467604 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,112,394.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

