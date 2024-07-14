Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,091. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULBI. StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultralife

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.