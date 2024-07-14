Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.61. 3,254,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,357. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

