Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.16. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.