Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20,736.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 803,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 799,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $230.22. 1,912,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

