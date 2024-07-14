United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $321.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $310.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $321.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.95. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $856,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $856,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

