Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $64.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UNM opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

