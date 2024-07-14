UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.37 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $5.80 or 0.00009667 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and approximately $354,626.63 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00115656 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,997,562 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,998,930.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.75592637 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $325,184.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.