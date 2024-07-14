Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 943.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.16. 788,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,930. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.