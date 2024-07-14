Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.55. 5,238,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.02 and a 200 day moving average of $471.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $518.03. The company has a market capitalization of $466.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

