Ventum Cap Mkts Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Orezone Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 166,000 shares of company stock worth $128,601.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.