Verasity (VRA) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $33.41 million and $4.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001238 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

