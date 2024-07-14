Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Verbund Price Performance
OEZVY remained flat at $16.79 on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.
Verbund Company Profile
